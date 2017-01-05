Some charges dropped against suspect also charged in Zionsville murder, IMPD HQ shootings

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Charges related to a domestic incident against Damoine Wilcoxson have been dropped, according to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

The dropped charges of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, intimidation where threat is to commit a forcible felony and pointing a firearm at a person were related to a domestic incident where Wilcoxson allegedly attacked a woman earlier this year by threatening to kill her with a gun.

The prosecutor’s office said the dismissal of the charges was due to “evidentiary problems.”

Wilcoxson is still charged in the Zionsville shooting death of 82-year-old John Clements in September of last year and also in two shootings at IMPD headquarters.

The 21-year-old Wilcoxson is set to appear in Marion County Court for a pre-trial conference in March. He is also currently set to appear in Boone County Court in March for the fatal Zionsville shooting.

