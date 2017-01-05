The Indy RV show returns to the Indiana State Fairgrounds

It’s time to “make a deal” at the 2017 Indy RV Expo! Just picture you and your family traveling the country in a beautiful RV, all your own! Ken Eckstein, owner of Mount Comfort RV (Greenfield), gives us a sneak peek inside!

Indy RV Expo:

Date: January 7-16, 2017

Hours: Saturday 10am-9pm; Sunday 11am-5pm; Monday-Friday 1pm-8pm

Location: Indiana State Fair Grounds

Admission: Adults $8; Seniors $7; Kids (16 & Under) FREE with adult admission. Monday-Friday is buy one get one FREE.

Variety

There will be more than 300 brand new RVs at the Indy RV Expo and each one is different from the next.

There a different makes, models, floorplans, colors, sleeping capacities. There’s something for the first

time camper along with the veteran RV owner.

Affordability

You can own the RV that fits your lifestyle with the features you want at a price you can afford!

There truly is an RV for every type of traveler and for every budget. Fold down campers can be

purchased for about $500 down and $100 a month. The most popular type of RV today is the travel

trailer, many of which can be had for about $1,000 down and $200 a month. On the higher end, many

motorhomes can be purchased for $5,000 down and $500 a month.

A cheaper way to travel: According to a study by PKF consulting, RV vacations can save up to 62% off

the cost of other forms of vacation travel. The stock market has maintained consistency over the past years and interest rates continue to be near

all-time lows. Great interest rates are available for RV purchases and the interest on an RV loan is tax

deductible! We have about 100 brand new RVs at the show have monthly payments in the $100-150 per month

range.

Flexibility

In addition to be being a more economical way to vacation, traveling and spending leisure time in an RV

offers greater flexibility. RVers might decide to take a weekend trip on a Friday afternoon. Your

itinerary while RVing is completely up to you! There are no hassles with airports, security or flight

delays. RVers decide when to leave, how long to stay in one place and are not limited to what they can

take with them. Traveling with your family and pets is more fun and flexible in an RV.

Industry Recovery

Since the Great Recession, the RV industry has rebounded with 7 consecutive years of growth. RV

production totals for 2016 were up 161% from the recession low in 2009, making 2016 the best year for

RV production since 1977. Growth in employment, higher incomes and the rising stock market are key

indicators of a bright future for the industry.

Going on Now!

The show opens Saturday, January 7th and runs through Sunday, January 15th. Hours are from 1:00 pm

to 8:00 pm Monday through Friday, from 10:00 am to 9:00 pm on Saturdays and from 11:00 am to 5:00

pm on Sundays. Admission is $8 for adults and $7 for seniors (60+). Children 16 and under are free. $2

off tickets and $1 off admission coupons are available at http://www.IndyRVexpo.com, and tickets are buy one,

get one free on weekdays.

Visit www.IndyRVexpo.com for complete show information.

