What food says about your emotional eating

What does the food you eat say about YOU? Debra Taylor, Author, “Now That’s Just Stupid,” shares how certain food groups can tell you a lot about your mannerisms and choices in life.
• Seminar: Emotional Weight Loss Diet Jan. 17th Saxony Hall Fishers
To learn more, visit:
* www.nowthatsjuststupid.com
* facebook: www.facebook.com/NowThat’sJustStupid
* twitter: www.twitter.com/ThatsJusStupid
Debra Taylor
Author | Speaker | Life Trainer
Ph:317.543.1325 | Fx:888.547.4382
Website: Now Thats Just Stupid
Buy the Book: Amazon
Kindle Users: Book
Speaking Engagements: Debra Taylor Speaks