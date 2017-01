Did you know? The average person does more harm than good when they personally try to rescue a runaway dog. Wondering why? Patty Spitler, Pet Pals TV, and Angela List, Fido Lost Dog, explain why it’s best to call an expert and NOT try to help the dog yourself.

To learn more, visit: www.fidoindy.org/lost-dog-recovery

