2 ISP troopers injured in separate accidents

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Two Indiana State Police Troopers were injured in two separate accidents.

According to the Indiana State Police, the first accident happened Thursday morning just before 10:30 on I-465 near Kentucky Avenue. Police said Sgt. Shawn O’keefe had pulled over along the right shoulder in order to investigate an accident in the area. While still in his vehicle, O’keefe was rear-ended by a 2002 Ford van driven by 48-year-old Phil Kaldahl. As a result of the accident, Kahdahl received a ticket for driving too fast for weather conditions.

Sgt. O’keefe is being treated for minor injuries sustained in the crash.

The second accident happened Friday morning around 6:45 a.m. on I-65 southbound near 21st Street. Police said Master Trooper Charles Taylor had pulled over to assist a stalled vehicle in the left lane. A 2012 Ford pick-up driven by 53-year-old Russell Jones then struck Taylor’s patrol car.

ISP said in order to warn motorists of the hazard, a trooper was blocking the left lane with his vehicle with lights on. After avoiding the initial vehicle, Russell then moved into the left lane and rear-ended Taylor’s patrol car.

Taylor was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Jones received two tickets for the accident; one for failure to yield to a stationary emergency vehicle and another for unsafe lane movement.

