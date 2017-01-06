Dylann Roof’s sentencing has the feel of memorial to victims

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — One by one, friends and family members walked up to the witness stand and testified about the nine black church members gunned down during a Bible study in Charleston on June 17, 2015. They described personalities, future plans and final conversations.

The testimony came during the sentencing phase of Dylann Roof’s death penalty trial. The same jury that convicted the 22-year-old white man of hate crimes and other charges will decide whether to sentence him to life in prison or death.

Roof faces murder charges in state court, where his trial had been slated to start later this month. But a state judge Thursday delayed that trial indefinitely because federal proceedings are ongoing.

Here are highlights from the federal testimony, which resumes Friday with more witnesses. So far, relatives of five of the nine people killed have taken the stand.

A PREMONITION AND A DREAM

Myra Thompson seemed to know something would happen to her. A month before the shootings, daughter Denise Quarles says her mother talked about being confident she’d raised her children with strong morals that would serve them after her death. She also made it clear what she wanted, and didn’t want, for her funeral: Use red nail polish and don’t let the funeral home dye her hair gray or cake-on the makeup.

On the night of the shooting, Quarles said she woke suddenly after a dream about watching her mother drown and hearing a voice saying her mother was gone. Quarles picked up her phone, checked Facebook and learned of the shooting – and her mother’s likely fate.

“I just feel like that was God who spoke to me,” she said. “That’s why I know where my mom is. She’s in heaven, with everybody else. She’s fine.”

‘DADDY’S DEAD?’

Jennifer Pinckney huddled under a desk with her 6-year-old daughter, her hand clasped over the girl’s mouth to keep her quiet, as Roof opened fire.

Not knowing for certain if the danger had passed, Pinckney dialed 911 and breathlessly told an operator she had heard shots inside the church.

“I think there’s been a shooting. I’m in the closet, under a desk,” Pinckney told the operator. “Please hurry.”

On the call, Pinckney tries to comfort her daughter Malana, who had been watching cartoons in her father’s office as he participated in Bible study.

“Daddy’s dead?” Malana says.

“No, baby, no,” the mother says. But at that moment, Pinckney said she knew her husband, church pastor Clementa Pinckney, had been killed.

A FUTURE IN THE CHURCH

The Rev. Anthony Thompson said his wife, Myra, was a dedicated person of faith who did her best to enjoy life.

Thompson cried as he described a conversation with his wife about their future plans to move and pursue studies and careers in the church.

“She was my world, and she was gone,” he said. “I’m just glad to know she’s somewhere … where somebody can take care of her better than I ever could.”

DEVOTED FRIEND

Sharonda Coleman-Singleton was a high school track coach. But the ministry was her calling. She was able to relate to a room full of people like they were talking one-on-one.

“She wanted to teach you,” said friend Rita Whidbee.

Coleman-Singleton’s daughter told jurors her mother would pray over her children before they went to sleep.

“Before I went to her with all my problems, and now I go to God,” Cam’Ryne Singleton said.

AN ANGEL

Bethane Middleton described her sister, Depayne Middleton-Doctor, 49, as a tender woman who took care of her. She had a beautiful voice.

“I consider her a borrowed angel,” Middleton said.

THE OPEN ROAD

Daniel “Dapper Dan” Simmons, 74, was so nicknamed for his shiny shoes and fine hats. His son, Dan Simmons Jr., said his father adored his grandchildren and spoke with them often, always willing to travel wherever was necessary to spend time with people he loved.

One of the first black drivers hired by Greyhound, Simmons loved to drive, up until the day of his death, his son said.

“He just loved everything about life,” Simmons said.

OTHER VICTIMS

Cynthia Hurd, 54, was a librarian. Ethel Lance, 70, was the church sexton who kept the bathrooms and building immaculately clean.

Susie Jackson, 87, sang in the church choir and Tywanza Sanders, 26, was Jackson’s nephew and an aspiring poet.

___

Kinnard can be reached at http://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP . Read more of her work at http://bigstory.ap.org/content/meg-kinnard/ .

Dylann Roof’s sentencing has the feel of memorial to victims View as list View as gallery Open Gallery FILE-A Nov. 22, 2010 file photo shows the Rev. Clementa Pinckney at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, S.C. Pinckney, a Ridgeland Democrat and pastor at Mother Emanuel AME Church, died Wednesday, June 17, 2015, in the mass shooting at the church by the hand of Dylann Roof. During Roof's sentencing, friends and family members walked up to the witness stand and testified about the nine black church members gunned down during a Bible study. (Grace Beahm/The Post and Courier via AP, File) FILE-In this undated file photo made available by Anita Brewer Dantzler shows Tywanza Sanders on the day of his graduation from Allen University in Columbia, SC. Sanders was killed byDylann Roof while attending a Bible study at The Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, SC., Wednesday, June 17, 2015. During Dylan Roof's sentencing for friends and family members walked up to the witness stand and testified about the nine black church members gunned down during a Bible study. The testimony came during the sentencing phase of Dylann Roof's death penalty trial. (Anita Brewer Dantzler via AP, File) FILE-In this Friday, June 19, 2015 file photo, Najee Washington holds a photo of her grandmother Ethel Lance, one of the nine people killed in Wednesday's shooting at Emanuel AME Church, by Dylan Roof, as she poses for a portrait outside her home, in Charleston, S.C. "She cared for everyone.During Dylan Roof's sentencing for friends and family members walked up to the witness stand and testified about the nine black church members gunned down during a Bible study. The testimony came during the sentencing phase of Dylann Roof's death penalty trial. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File) FILE-In this Friday, June 19, 2015 file photo, Annie Simmons, wife of 24 years of Daniel Simmons Sr., one of the nine people killed in Wednesday's shooting at Emanuel AME Church, holds a photo of her husband at her home, in North Charleston, S.C. During Dylan Roof's sentencing, friends and family members walked up to the witness stand and testified about the nine black church members gunned down during a Bible study. During Dylan Roof's sentencing for friends and family members walked up to the witness stand and testified about the nine black church members gunned down during a Bible study. The testimony came during the sentencing phase of Dylann Roof's death penalty trial. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File) FILE -In this Friday, June 19, 2015 file photo, Walter Jackson holds a photo of his mother Susie Jackson, one of the nine people killed in Wednesday's shooting at Emanuel AME Church by Dylan Roof, as he stands on his front porch, in Charleston, S.C. During Dylan Roof's sentencing for friends and family members walked up to the witness stand and testified about the nine black church members gunned down during a Bible study. The testimony came during the sentencing phase of Dylann Roof's death penalty trial. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File) FILE-In this Thursday, June 18, 2015 file photo, a picture of Sharonda Coleman-Singleton sits on a large paper signed by students, teachers and friends, in Goose Creek, S.C. Goose Creek High School held a memorial for the speech pathologist and girls track coach, who was one of the nine people killed on Wednesday night by Dylan Roof at Emanuel AME Church where she was a part-time minister. During Dylan Roof's sentencing for friends and family members walked up to the witness stand and testified about the nine black church members gunned down during a Bible study. The testimony came during the sentencing phase of Dylann Roof's death penalty trial. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins, File) In this photo taken on May 12, 2003 file photo, Cynthia Hurd, a head librarian with the Charleston County Library's John L. Dart Branch, poses for a picture in Charleston, S.C. Hurd was among the victims who were fatally shot Wednesday, June 17, 2015, at the hands of Dylan Roof who sat among a prayer group at The Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church, in Charleston, S.C. During Roof's sentencing, friends and family members walked up to the witness stand and testified about the nine black church members gunned down during a Bible study. (Adam Ferrell /The Post And Courier via AP) FILE -In this Monday, June 29, 2015 file photo, pallbearers carry the casket of Myra Thompson from the sanctuary at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church after her funeral services in Charleston, S.C. Thompson, 59, was one of nine killed in a shooting during Bible study at the church. During Dylan Roof's sentencing for friends and family members walked up to the witness stand and testified about the nine black church members gunned down during a Bible study. The testimony came during the sentencing phase of Dylann Roof's death penalty trial. (Grace Beahm/The Post And Courier via AP) FILE - In this May 13, 2016 file photo, Jennifer Pinckney speaks beside an image of her late husband, the Rev. Clementa Pinckney, one of the victims of the shooting at Charleston's Emanuel AME Church, during the unveiling of the mural on a building a few blocks from the sanctuary. Convicted Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof spoke to the jury for the first time at his death penalty trial Wednesday, telling them there's nothing wrong with him psychologically and that he is not trying to keep any secrets from them. As their first witness, prosecutors called Pinckney. During more than two hours on the stand, Pinckney described her husband as an affable figure who garnered respect from all corners in his roles as legislator and preacher but was a goofy family man in private with his two young daughters. (AP Photo/Bruce Smith, File) The Rev. Kylon Middleton, from left, Jennifer Pinckney, widow of Emanuel's slain pastor, the Rev. Clementa Pinckney and Johnette Martinez enter the courthouse in Charleston, S.C., Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, for the sentencing phase of Dylann Roof's trial. The jury last month unanimously found Roof guilty of hate crimes and other charges in the shooting deaths of nine black church members during Bible study. The jurors will now decide whether he should be sentenced to life in prison or death. (Leroy Burnell/The Post And Courier via AP)

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...