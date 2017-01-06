Evansville school closed in aftermath of ex-student’s death

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) – A high school in Evansville is closed for the day while police investigate online threats after the death of a 15-year-old former student.

In a Facebook post, the district says classes were canceled Friday at Central High School due to “rumors and speculation” about potential threats.

The body of Roman Kellough was found outside the school Tuesday, the first day of classes after the holiday break. Police say he killed himself.

Since the discovery, Evansville police say they’ve spent hours investigating online threats against staff and students. Roman’s family says he was the victim of bullying. The Evansville Courier & Press says nearly $10,000 has been raised for his funeral.

