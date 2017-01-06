Feds: Indy man sexually exploited children as young as two years old

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Federal prosecutors say an Indianapolis man possessed thousands of child pornography images on his digital devices and that he created many of them.

Charges were filed against Christopher Abraham on Jan. 3. Investigators charged him with four counts of sexual exploitation of a child and one count of possession of visual depictions of minors engaging in sexual explicit conduct.

According to court documents, Abraham victimized four children between the ages of 2 and 7 in 2015 and 2016. All of the victims were known to Abraham and prosecutors say he was in a position of trust. Investigators stated that Abraham claimed two of the victims asked him to perform the sexual acts. Those victims were four and five years old.

Court documents also state that Abraham admitted to producing more than 70 sexually explicit images of the four victims.

The investigation began after a witness found images of the children on Abraham’s cell phone and computer.

Thousands more images were located on Abraham’s computers, external hard drives and digital tablets. Investigators said he admitted to using peer-to-peer file sharing technology to download images for his “artwork.”

“Protecting trusting children from predators who would sexually exploit them continues to be a top priority in my office,” said said United States Attorney Joshua Minkler. “In this office, child victims will always have an advocate to hold their abusers accountable.”

He faces a maximum sentence of 140 years in prison.

