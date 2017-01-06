INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Time to crack open the pocket book for some delicious goodies.

Girl Scout cookie sales begin this weekend, and they’re celebrating 100 years of the fundraiser.

Deana Potter and Valeria Angeles joined the 24-Hour News 8 Daybreak team Friday to talk about a new flavor.

Girl Scout cookies will be for sale at Marsh Supermarkets and other local retailers and financial institutions on the weekends of Feb. 3, 10, 17 and 24 as well as March 3 and 10.

Click here for more information on purchasing cookies.

