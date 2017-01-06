Hudnut funeral services begin Friday in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis funeral services begin Friday afternoon for former mayor Bill Hudnut.

The public calling is scheduled for 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Second Presbyterian Church. The calling will be similar to a visitation or viewing, but Hudnut’s body will not be present.

Hudnut served as a pastor at Second Presbyterian Church for nearly a decade before he was elected to represent the Indianapolis area as a Congressman from 1973 to 1975.

He was elected mayor in 1976 and remained in office for 16 years.

Funeral services are set for Saturday at 11 a.m.

Both services are open to the public, but space is limited.

