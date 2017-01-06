IMPD officer injured in crash on south side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer was injured in a crash Friday morning on the city’s south side.

Emergency crews were called to East Street and Hanna Avenue, about four blocks north of I-465, shortly before 5:45 a.m.

IMPD dispatch said the officer was taken to the hospital with a minor back injury. No one else was hurt.

Hanna Avenue at East Street was temporarily shut down as crews responded to the crash.

A few hours earlier, an IMPD officer was taken to the hospital after police say a woman crashed into his squad car and then fled the scene.

Stay with WISHTV.com for updates.

