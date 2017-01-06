Monroe County inmates to get use of tablets for video visits

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Monroe County Correctional Center is getting a technology infusion too boost opportunities for inmates to visit with family and friends.

The Bloomington Herald-Times reports inmates will get to use tablets for video chats with people outside the jail. The chats will be subject to per-minute charges, restrictions and surveillance.

County Sheriff Braid Swain says it’s affordable. The tablets will cost 15 cents a minute to use, compared with 24 cents a minute for phone calls.

The sheriff’s office has a contract for the tablets at no cost because the company will make its profits from charging for tablet use. There’ll be over two dozen tablets at the jail.

Inmates will also be able to rent movies and play video games, for a charge. Search engines won’t be available.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...