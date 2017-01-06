New report: Baby boomers plan to work past traditional retirement age

(WISH) – A new report says 66 percent of baby boomers say they plan to keep on working past the traditional retirement age.

51 percent of boomers expect to work past retirement age, while 15 percent anticipate not retiring at all.

One reason older workers may be staying in their cubicles is because of the financial concerns brought on by the great recession.

The TransAmerica retirement survey says employers will soon have to address the influx of older workers and may need to reassess if their workplaces are “aging friendly.”

For more business headlines from Jane King at the Nasdaq, watch Daybreak Monday through Friday.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...