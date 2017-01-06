Reports: Pagano told he’ll return next season

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts will retain head coach Chuck Pagano, according to two reports.
SportingNews.com columnist Alex Marvez and ESPN’s Adam Schefter say Pagano has been told he will return next season. The team has not commented on the situation.
After starting his Indy coaching tenure in 2012 with three straight 11-5 records and three straight playoff appearances, Pagano has gone 8-8 each of the last two seasons. Indy was eliminated from playoff contention on the final day of the 2015 season and with one game left in 2016.
