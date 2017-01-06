Reports: Multiple people shot at Ft. Lauderdale airport

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP/WISH) — News media outlets are reporting that multiple people have been shot at Fort Lauderdale international airport.

On its official Twitter account, airport officials said there was an “ongoing incident” in the Terminal 2 baggage claim area. They did not elaborate.

Miami area television stations are reporting that at least nine people were shot and that the shooter is in custody.

News helicopters hovering over the scene showed hundreds of people standing on the tarmac early Friday afternoon as an ambulance drove by and numerous law enforcement officers rushed to the scene.

Former White House spokesman Ari Fleischer tweeted that he was at the airport when shots were fired and “everyone is running.”

I'm at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Shots have been fired. Everyone is running. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017

All seems calm now but the police aren't letting anyone out of the airport – at least not the area where I am. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017

Calls to the Broward Sheriff’s Office and the Fort Lauderdale Police Department were not immediately returned.

This is a developing story. Check back at WISHTV.com for updates.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...