Should they stay or should they go? Colts fans react to Pagano, Grigson reports

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)—Should he stay or should he go?

That’s the question Colts fans are pondering after hearing reports from ESPN and Sporting News that Coach Chuck Pagano. NFL.com also reported Pagano and general manager Ryan Grigson will stay in Indianapolis.

Pagano and the Colts have now missed the playoffs two consecutive seasons. So what do the fans think?

“I think they should keep him,” Debra Caffey said.

“He’s done a good job so far,” Debra’s husband, Ralph, said.

“Pagano could stay a good year, maybe two longer,” David Whiteley said.

“I thought he needed another year at least to prove his chances,” Tim Roudebush said.

That makes four people with four favorable opinions of Pagano.

But in a wishtv.com poll, 60 percent said the Colts should fire Pagano and general manager Ryan Grigson. On WISH-TV’s Facebook page, one fan let Jim Mora do the talking by posting a meme of his infamous “playoffs!?” tirade.

“I think they’re wrong,” Ralph Caffey said. “Pagano doesn’t have control over the players getting hurt.”

Not all fans agree on whether Pagano should stay, but most of them agree that something needs to change.

“I’d like to see some more protection for Andrew Luck, of course,” Roudebush said.

“I think we need to focus on running back as well as pass rush,” Whiteley said.

“We just need a better defense,” Debra said.

“The general manager,” Ralph said. “I think he’s got to go.

Also in the wishtv.com poll, 2.6 percent said only Pagano should be fired and 2.2 percent said the Colts should keep Pagano and Grigson.

