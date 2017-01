It’s cold here in Indy, but boy is it “hot” in Las Vegas this week! Digital Lifestyle Expert Mario Armstrong unveils the latest consumer technology and innovations and shows us some of the hottest products from CES 2017.

CES 2017 Sneak Peek -Day 2

Samsung Chromebook Plus

Samsung.com

Zera™ Food Recycler

Zera.com

Honor 6X

hihonor.com

Stages

Hero™ and Sidekick™

Norton Core WiFi Router

Norton.com

For more information, visit www.KillerApps.tv.

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY NEWS MEDIA GROUP

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...