The Film Yap reviews new releases

On the agenda today with The Film Yap’s Christopher Lloyd? We chat about the movie “Sully,” Tom Hanks, the Golden Globes and new releases! Check out Christopher’s reviews:

• A Monster Calls

A young British boy whose mother is dying is visited by an angry tree monster who tells him stories and demands one of his own. Amazing, powerful, definitely not “a children’s movie.” With Felicity Jones and Liam Neeson.”

• Hidden Figures

Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monae star in this story of the African-American math whizzes who quietly helped put the Mercury 7 astronauts in space. Standard feel-good historical drama. With Kevin Costner.”

• Underworld: Blood Wars

Kate Beckinsale is back for another go-round of the “Hot Immortal Vampires Battle Each Other and Maybe Some Werewolves” franchise, which appears to be unkillable.”

• Denial – Buy It

Splendid performances by Rachel Weisz, Timothy Spall and Tom Wilkinson in this based-on-true about a court battle against a Holocaust denier. Buy It.”

