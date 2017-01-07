1 in serious condition after shooting on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person is in serious condition after being shot on the city’s northeast side Saturday evening.
The shooting happened in the 3300 block of North Keystone Avenue around 9:45 p.m.
Police said a 21-year-old black female was exiting a house when she was shot once in the leg.
She was transported to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital in serious condition.
No suspect information is known at this point.
This story will be updated once more information becomes available.
24-Hour News 8 has a crew on scene.