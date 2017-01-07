2017 Golden Globes preview

(WISH) – One of Hollywood’s biggest nights takes place this Sunday evening. The Golden Globes recognizes the best in both television and film across a wide variety of categories.

Emceeing the annual ceremonial bash is late night TV talk show host and former SNL alum, Jimmy Fallon. Fallon takes over after fellow funnyman Ricky Gervais played host of 2016’s ceremony.

Taking home the big awards last year were The Revenant, The Martian, Brie Larson and Leonardo DiCaprio. Vying to join the ranks as a Golden Globe winner will be an entire slew of films, actors, actresses, writers and others film and television professionals at the top of their craft.

According to GoldenGlobes.com, this year’s slate of nominees include:

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Hell or High Water

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Hacksaw Ridge

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

20th Century Women

Deadpool

Florence Foster Jenkins

La La Land

Sing Street

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Amy Adams- Arrival

Jessica Chastain – Miss Sloane

Isabelle Huppert – Elle

Ruth Negga – Loving

Natalie Portman – Jackie

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Casey Affleck – Manchester by the Sea

Joel Edgerton – Loving

Andrew Garfield – Hacksaw Ridge

Viggo Mortensen – Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington – Fences

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical Comedy

Annette Bening – 20th Century Women

Lily Collins – Rules Don’t Apply

Hailee Steinfeld – The Edge of Seventeen

Emma Stone – La La Land

Meryl Streep – Florence Foster Jenkins

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Colin Farrell- The Lobster

Ryan Gosling – La La Land

Hugh Grant – Florence Foster Jenkins

Jonah Hill – War Dogs

Ryan Reynolds – Deadpool

Best Director – Motion Picture

Damien Chazelle- La La Land

Tom Ford – Nocturnal Animals

Mel Gibson – Hacksaw Ridge

Barry Jenkins – Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan – Manchester by the Sea

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Moan

My Life as a Zucchini

Sing

Zootopia

Kubo and the Two Strings

Best Television Series – Drama

Game of Thrones

Stranger Things

This is US

Westworld

The Crown

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Atlanta

Black-ish

Mozart in the Jungle

Transparent

Veep

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Caitriona Balfe – Outlander

Claire Foy- The Crown

Keri Russell – The Americans

Winona Ryder – Stranger Things

Evan Rachel Wood – Westworld

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Rami Malek – Mr. Robot

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys – The Americans

Liev Schreiber – Ray Donovan

Billy Bob Thornton – Goliath

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Rachel Bloom – Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Julia Louis Dreyfus – Veep

Sarah Jessica Parker – Divorce

Issa Rae – Insecure

Gina Rodriguez – Jane the Virgin

Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson – Black-ish

Gael Garcia Bernal – Mozart in the Jungle

Donald Glover – Atlanta

Nick Nolte – Graves

Jeffrey Tambor – Transparent

Who do you think will be the big winners and who will go home empty-handed?

Amy Adams arrives at the AFI Awards at the Four Seasons Hotel on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Andrew Garfield seen at Summit Entertainment, a Lionsgate Company, Los Angeles Special Screening of "Hacksaw Ridge" at The Academys Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Monday, Oct. 24, 2016, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Lionsgate/AP Images) Annette Bening attends the world premiere of "20th Century Women", during the 54th New York Film Festival, at Alice Tully Hall on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP) Casey Affleck attends the National Board of Review Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Colin Farrell poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Lobster', as part of the London film festival in London, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2015. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) Actor Denzel Washington attends a special screening of "Fences", at Rose Theater at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall, on Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Emma Stone arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "La La Land" at The Village Theatre Westwood on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Hailee Steinfeld, a cast member in "Edge of Seventeen," waves to photographers at a special screening of the film at the Regal LA LIVE theaters on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Actor Hugh Grant attends the premiere of "Florence Foster Jenkins" at AMC Loews Lincoln Square on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Actress Jessica Chastain attends a special screening of "Miss Sloane", hosted by The Cinema Society and Piaget, at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Joel Edgerton arrives at the 28th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Palm Springs, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jonah Hill seen at Warner Bros. Present the Los Angeles Premiere of "War Dogs" at TCL Chinese Theatre on Monday, Aug. 15, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Warner Bros./AP Images) Lily Collins seen at Twentieth Century Fox's "Rules Don't Apply" World Premiere Gala Opening Night Gala Screening at AFI FEST 2016 on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Twentieth Century Fox/AP Images) Actress Meryl Streep poses for photographers during the photo call of the movie "Florence Foster Jankins", at the Rome Film Festival, in Rome, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Natalie Portman, winner of the Desert Palm Achievement actress award for "Jackie," poses backstage at the 28th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Palm Springs, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Ruth Negga arrives at the 28th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Palm Springs, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Ryan Gosling, winner of the Vanguard award for "La La Land" poses backstage at the 28th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Palm Springs, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Actor Ryan Reynolds attends a special fan screening of "Deadpool" at the AMC Empire Times Square on Monday, Feb. 8, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Viggo Mortensen poses for photographers on the red carpet on the occasion of the screening of the movie ' Captain Fantastic ' at the Rome Film festival in Rome, Monday, Oct. 17, 2016. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

