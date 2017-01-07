2017 Golden Globes preview

(WISH) – One of Hollywood’s biggest nights takes place this Sunday evening. The Golden Globes recognizes the best in both television and film across a wide variety of categories.
Emceeing the annual ceremonial bash is late night TV talk show host and former SNL alum, Jimmy Fallon. Fallon takes over after fellow funnyman Ricky Gervais played host of 2016’s ceremony.
Taking home the big awards last year were The Revenant, The Martian, Brie Larson and Leonardo DiCaprio. Vying to join the ranks as a Golden Globe winner will be an entire slew of films, actors, actresses, writers and others film and television professionals at the top of their craft.
According to GoldenGlobes.com, this year’s slate of nominees include:
Best Motion Picture – Drama
- Hell or High Water
- Lion
- Manchester by the Sea
- Moonlight
- Hacksaw Ridge
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- 20th Century Women
- Deadpool
- Florence Foster Jenkins
- La La Land
- Sing Street
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
- Amy Adams- Arrival
- Jessica Chastain – Miss Sloane
- Isabelle Huppert – Elle
- Ruth Negga – Loving
- Natalie Portman – Jackie
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
- Casey Affleck – Manchester by the Sea
- Joel Edgerton – Loving
- Andrew Garfield – Hacksaw Ridge
- Viggo Mortensen – Captain Fantastic
- Denzel Washington – Fences
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical Comedy
- Annette Bening – 20th Century Women
- Lily Collins – Rules Don’t Apply
- Hailee Steinfeld – The Edge of Seventeen
- Emma Stone – La La Land
- Meryl Streep – Florence Foster Jenkins
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Colin Farrell- The Lobster
- Ryan Gosling – La La Land
- Hugh Grant – Florence Foster Jenkins
- Jonah Hill – War Dogs
- Ryan Reynolds – Deadpool
Best Director – Motion Picture
- Damien Chazelle- La La Land
- Tom Ford – Nocturnal Animals
- Mel Gibson – Hacksaw Ridge
- Barry Jenkins – Moonlight
- Kenneth Lonergan – Manchester by the Sea
Best Motion Picture – Animated
- Moan
- My Life as a Zucchini
- Sing
- Zootopia
- Kubo and the Two Strings
Best Television Series – Drama
- Game of Thrones
- Stranger Things
- This is US
- Westworld
- The Crown
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Atlanta
- Black-ish
- Mozart in the Jungle
- Transparent
- Veep
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama
- Caitriona Balfe – Outlander
- Claire Foy- The Crown
- Keri Russell – The Americans
- Winona Ryder – Stranger Things
- Evan Rachel Wood – Westworld
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
- Rami Malek – Mr. Robot
- Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
- Matthew Rhys – The Americans
- Liev Schreiber – Ray Donovan
- Billy Bob Thornton – Goliath
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Rachel Bloom – Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
- Julia Louis Dreyfus – Veep
- Sarah Jessica Parker – Divorce
- Issa Rae – Insecure
- Gina Rodriguez – Jane the Virgin
- Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Anthony Anderson – Black-ish
- Gael Garcia Bernal – Mozart in the Jungle
- Donald Glover – Atlanta
- Nick Nolte – Graves
- Jeffrey Tambor – Transparent
Who do you think will be the big winners and who will go home empty-handed?
