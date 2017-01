INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Since 1958, the 500 Festival Princess Program has celebrated up and coming college leaders to serve as ambassadors for the month of May leading up to the running of the Indy 500 every year.

There is still one day left to apply for this year’s program.

Kati O’Brien and Briana Smith stopped by WISH-TV’s studios on Saturday to discuss the program.

Click on the video for more information.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...