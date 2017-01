INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) Each and every week Dick Wolfsie shares an interesting and exciting story that has a special connection to central Indiana.

This week, Wolfsie took a visit to Rock Steady Boxing on 75th Street and Shadeland Avenue.

At this gym, the opponent is Parkinson’s Disease.

Watch as Wolfsie took the time to see why boxing is so therapeutic to those with the disease.

