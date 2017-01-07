Holcomb, Crouch celebrate at Inaugural Ball

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Inauguration Day is just two days away for state offices in Indiana and the celebration has already started.

Saturday evening at the JW Marriot Gov-elect Eric Holcomb and Lieutenant Gov.-elect Suzanne Crouch celebrated at the Inaugural Ball with friends and family.

During his address at Saturday evening’s bash, Holcomb said he’s ready to get started in his new position.

“I just want to say how grateful I am, in fact, we both are, to lead this state at this time. And we will lead. I am humbled and at the same time I am ready to rumble,” Holcomb said.

