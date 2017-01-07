Plane issues ground Butler basketball team again

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WISH) – The Butler basketball team experienced plane issues after their game against Georgetown Saturday.

According to a post on the team’s Twitter account, the team never boarded their flight due to mechanical issues. The post went on to say that the team plans to fly home Sunday morning.

The team never boarded our flight this evening. Mechanical issue has grounded the plane for tonight. We will fly home in the morning — Butler Basketball (@ButlerMBB) January 8, 2017

The team first experienced plane issues late last month when they were forced to make an emergency landing in Pittsburgh after a game. They were on their way home after playing St. Johns in New York.

Butler defeated the Georgetown Hoyas 85-76 in overtime Saturday.

