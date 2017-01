INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Fire Department responded to a fire that broke out at a vacant apartment building Saturday night.

Authorities said it happened just after 11 p.m. on Orchard Avenue near 30th Street.

The fire was under control in about 30 minutes.

It is estimated the fire caused $75,000 in damage.

There were no injuries in the fire.

IFD said that they’ve already responded to 11 fires across the city in 2017.

