INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indiana’s Governor-elect spent his final day before taking office on the hardwood.

Eric Holcomb shot some hoops at Hinkle Fieldhouse Sunday afternoon.

In addition to shooting hoops in the legendary gym, Holcomb stop to take pictures with those in attendance.

Holcomb will be inaugurated Monday morning at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

