Hamilton Co. authorities respond to odor in area

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, the smell in the Carmel area is thought to mercaptan gas, a pungent gas additive.

Deputies said they began receiving several calls of a natural gas smell in the Carmel area Sunday afternoon.

The Carmel Fire Department responded to more than 30 calls of the smell of gas in residences and businesses. On these runs, gas monitors were used and no natural gas was discovered.

Gas Odor in Hamilton County Believed to be Mercaptan, a Pungent Gas Additive. Officials Seeking Source of Release https://t.co/SFI8unZLjW — Hamilton Co. Sheriff (@HCSOIndiana) January 8, 2017

Deputies also said the Noblesville Fire Department received a number of calls in relation to the smell. Deputies said they believe it to be a a mercaptan release similar to what happened in Marion County a couple of months ago, in which Hamilton County was also effected.

The source of the release has not been identified. Deputies said in its current form mercaptan is an irritant and not fatal to either humans or animals.

Deputies say that any who feels as if they have been exposed to the mercaptan they should relocate to a well ventilated area and to contact 911 if you experience nausea, eye irritation, difficulty breathing or irritated skin.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...