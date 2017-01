INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week Patty Spitler shares an interesting and fun story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week, Patty shared some of an interview she did with Jim Davis, the creator of “Garfield.”

Click the video to check out some the interview!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...