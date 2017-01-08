Warming up with a healthy alternative to wings

INDIANAPOLIS — Some wings can contain up to 400 calories in them. While they can be delicious, your body may be yearning for something that may be of more substance to your body.

What you’ll need for the recipe:

1 head cauliflower, roughly chopped

2 cups kale, chopped

2 cups red cabbage, chopped

2 cups baby carrots

1/2 of a red onion

1/3 cup fresh cilantro, de-stemmed and chopped (or parsley)

1/2 cup raw hemp hearts

1/2 cup raisins

1/3 cup sunflower seeds

Citrus Avocado Dressing:

Flesh from 1/2 of an avocado

1/3 cup raw apple cider vinegar

juice from 1 lemon

juice from 1 lime

2 cloves of garlic

1/2 tablespoon fresh cilantro

1/2 tablespoon fresh ginger (or powdered)

1/2 tablespoon raw agave nectar (or maple syrup)

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Remember to:

In a food processor, shred cauliflower, kale, cabbage, carrots, onion and cilantro. Add to large bowl and mix together. Then fold in hemp hearts, raisins and sunflower seeds.

In a blender, combine all the ingredients for the citrus dressing and blend until well combined.

