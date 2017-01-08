Woman dead following fatal crash in Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — One woman is dead following a crash in Carmel early Sunday morning.

Authorities said it happened just before 3 a.m. on 96th Street between Gray Road and Randall Drive.

96th street has been closed from Gray – Randall Dr while crews clean up from this multi car accident resulting in one fatality. pic.twitter.com/OvXIMQwRfH — Carmel Fire PIO (@CFD911runs) January 8, 2017

It is believed the woman pulled out in front of a man driving a truck and was killed.

The driver of the truck has been arrested for a DUI.

Officials said that they could smell alcohol in both the vehicles, but believe broken bottles were the source of the smell in the woman’s car.

Authorities were on scene nearly four hours investigating the crash.

Names of the man and woman involved have yet to be released.

