5 Easy Recipes for Weight Loss

Starting the New Year with a program is great and can give some take-off fuel, but it is the HABITS that are going to sustain & do the hard work! Registered Dietician Annessa Chumbley says a great week starts when you DECIDE it will at the beginning. She says keep healthy eating simple, and you’re more likely to do it!

Check out today’s recipes to ensure healthy success in 2017!

Batch Cooking Grass-fed Ground Beef

3 pounds grass-fed ground beef

1 large onion (about 2 cups),1/2 inch dice

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1. Heat a 6 quart pot over medium high heat. Add ground beef, onion, and salt. Let cook 10

minutes. Stir, breaking larger pieces into smaller pieces with the back of the spoon. Let cook

additional 10 minutes or until ground beef is no longer pink.

2. Remove from heat and drain excess fat. Cool and portion for storing. This can be

refrigerated for the week, or frozen for 3 months.

Notes:

1. Don’t overwork the ground beef! Stirring or mixing too much makes the protein a lot tougher.

2. Uncooked ground beef can be stored up to 2 days in the refrigerator before cooking.

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Total Time: 25 minutes

Servings Per Recipe: about 15

Serving Size: 1/2 cup or 2.5 ounces

Black Bean and Lime Cabbage Wraps

1 cup grass-fed ground beef, cooked and seasoned

1 cup black canned beans, drained and rinsed

1/2 cup mild salsa

1/4 red cabbage, peeled into 6 small cups

1/3 cup diced mango

juice and zest of 1 lime

2 tablespoons sliced green onion

1. In a saucepan, add ground beef, salsa, and beans. Cook on medium just until warmed, about

5 minutes.

2. Scoop 1/3 of beef mixture into each cabbage cup. Divide diced mango and sliced green onion

among the cabbage cups, sprinkling it on top. Add lime zest and a squeeze of fresh lime to

each. Enjoy!

Notes:

– If you are using plain ground beef that hasn’t been seasoned, then add a sprinkle of kosher

salt, garlic powder, and dried oregano to the ground beef before mixing it into the beans and

salsa

– Red cabbage makes an excellent “cup” for protein to fit into, but feel free to use lettuce as a

wrap too!

Servings Per Recipe: 6

Serving Size: 1 cup

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Total Time: 5 minutes

Stroganoff-Stuffed Portobellos

4 portobello mushrooms, stems and gills removed

1/2 medium green bell pepper, diced

2 cups grass fed ground beef, fully cooked & seasoned

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1/2 cup plain yogurt

1/2 cup Italian blend cheese shreds

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

Optional:

fresh parsley for garnish

1. Preheat oven to 375º. Spray mushroom with nonstick cooking spray and place on rimmed

baking sheet. Place in oven and let cook for 5-10 minutes.

2. In a mixing bowl, combine bell pepper, ground beef, Worcestershire sauce, yogurt, salt and

pepper. Add 1/2 cup of ground beef mixture to each mushroom. Top each with 1/8 cup of

cheese. Cover with loosely with aluminum foil and return to oven for 10 minutes. Remove foil

and bake additional 10 minutes. Serve.

Notes:

1. The hamburger mixture would also be great as a topping on spaghetti squash.

2. Spray the aluminum foil with nonstick spray avoids cheese sticking to the foil.

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Total Time: 30 minutes

Servings Per Recipe: 4

Serving Size: 1 portobello mushroom, plus 1/2 cup of filling

10-Minute Korean Beef

1 cup grass-fed ground beef, fully cooked

1 garlic clove, minced

1 teaspoon grated ginger

2 tablespoons tamari (gluten-free soy sauce)

1 tablespoon coconut palm sugar

2 teaspoons tahini (sesame paste)

1/8 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

Optional:

butter lettuce leaves

julienned carrots

sliced scallion

sesame seeds

Cauliflower rice

sauteèd cabbage

1. Spray a 10 inch sauté pan with nonstick cooking spray and heat over medium high heat. Add

garlic and stir for 30 seconds. Add ground beef, ginger, tamari, sugar, tahini and red pepper

flakes. Stir until heated through and well combined, about 2-3 minutes.

2. Remove from heat. Serve.

Notes:

1. This is fantastic in lettuce wraps, topped with carrots, scallion, and sesame seeds or on top of

cauliflower rice or sautéed cabbage.

Servings Per Recipe: 2

Serving Size: 1/2 cup, or about 3 ounces

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Total Time: 30 minutes

Servings Per Recipe: 4

Serving Size: 1 portobello mushroom, plus 1/2 cup of filling

10-Minute Korean Beef

1 cup grass-fed ground beef, fully cooked

1 garlic clove, minced

1 teaspoon grated ginger

2 tablespoons tamari (gluten-free soy sauce)

1 tablespoon coconut palm sugar

2 teaspoons tahini (sesame paste)

1/8 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

Optional:

butter lettuce leaves

julienned carrots

sliced scallion

sesame seeds

Cauliflower rice

sauteèd cabbage

1. Spray a 10-inch sauté pan with nonstick cooking spray and heat over medium high heat. Add

garlic and stir for 30 seconds. Add ground beef, ginger, tamari, sugar, tahini and red pepper

flakes. Stir until heated through and well combined, about 2-3 minutes.

2. Remove from heat. Serve.

Notes:

1. This is fantastic in lettuce wraps, topped with carrots, scallion, and sesame seeds or on top of

cauliflower rice or sautéed cabbage.

Servings Per Recipe: 2

Serving Size: 1/2 cup, or about 3 ounces

Weight Loss Italian Beef Soup

1 cup petite carrots, cut into 1/2 inch pieces

1-14.5 ounce can diced tomatoes with basil, garlic and oregano

1-32 ounce box beef broth

1-15 ounce can Great northern or cannellini beans, drained and rinsed

1 pound grass-fed ground beef, fully cooked

2 cups baby spinach

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1. Spray a 5 quart pan with nonstick cooking spray over medium high heat. Add carrots and

sauté 2-3 minutes. Add tomatoes, beans and beef broth. Bring to a simmer and add beef,

spinach, and salt.

2. Continue simmering 12-14 minutes. Serve.

Notes:

1. Red kidney beans, great northern beans, or chick peas (garbonzo beans) could be used

instead of the cannellini beans.

2. This soup can be frozen for up to a month for later use.

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Total Time: 20 minutes

Servings Per Recipe: about 8

Serving Size: 1 cup

Cheesy Spaghetti Squash Bowl

1 spaghetti squash, cut in half and seeds removed

2 cups grass-fed ground beef, fully cooked

1-15 ounce can tomato sauce

2 tablespoons tomato paste

1/2 cup diced green bell pepper

3 ounces shredded mozzarella cheese

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1. Preheat oven to 400º. Spray the cut side of squash with nonstick cooking spray and sprinkle

with kosher salt. Bake, cut side down on a baking sheet for 40 minutes.

2. In a bowl, fold together ground beef, tomato sauce, tomato paste, and bell pepper. Remove

squash from oven, turn them over, and fill each half with tomato-beef mixture. Sprinkle cheese

over each squash.

3. Return to the oven until cheese is melted and mixture is hot, about another 20 minutes. If

cheese starts to get too browned, cover it lightly with foil. Serve!

Notes:

– if only serving one or two, cook both squashes and keep one of the halves for later in the

week. Half of the sauce can be frozen for later use as well!

– any color of bell pepper would work great in this sauce

– if you are using plain cooked ground beef, then season it with 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt and

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Total Time: 1 hour 5 minutes

Servings Per Recipe: 4

Serving Size: 1 cup spaghetti squash with 1/2 cup meat sauce

To learn more, visit:

www.annessard.com

Facebook: @AnnessaChumbleyRD

Twitter: @AnnessaRD

Instagram: @AnnessaRD

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY ANNESSA CHUMBLEY

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...