Authorities suspect release of additive in gas smell reports

CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say they suspect the release of an additive that’s used to warn people about leaking natural gas is to blame for reports of an odor in central Indiana.

The Hamilton County Emergency Management Agency says authorities on Sunday got dozens of calls about the smell of natural gas in Carmel-area homes and businesses. Gas monitors were used and no natural gas readings were found.

Hamilton County says they suspect a release of the additive called mercaptan is behind the reports. The source of the possible release is under investigation.

Natural gas is ordinarily odorless. Officials say mercaptan in the form it’s being reported is not fatal, but can cause nausea, eye irritation, difficulty breathing or irritated skin. Anyone who suspects they’re being exposed should move to a well-ventilated area.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...