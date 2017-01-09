Ex-employee arrested for taking sports car from Columbus dealership

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — A former Columbus car dealership employee was taken into custody after police say he drove a sports car off the lot without permission.

Justin Dampier, 22, of Columbus faces a preliminary charge of auto theft after a Columbus officer spotted him driving recklessly in a Chevy Camaro around 5 a.m. Sunday morning.

Dampier parked the car among other new vehicles at the lot in the 2800 block of Merchants Mile before jogging to a nearby business, according to police.

After the dealership manager told police Dampier did not have permission to drive the car, Dampier was taken into custody and transported to the Bartholomew County Jail.

Police did not say how Dampier got keys to the vehicle.

