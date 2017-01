(WISH) – The final jobs report is in for Barack Obama’s presidency.

The economy is ending  with a 4.7 unemployment rate.

Unemployment was at 10 percent in 2009.

Government data says 156,000 jobs were added, which is slightly below average for the year.

The data says more than 11 million jobs have been added since Obama took office.

Wages went up by 2.9 percent. That is reportedly the best growth since 2009.

CNN contributed to this report.

