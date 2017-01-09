Get in shape while helping out a good cause

Work those legs, ladies! Did you hear? CycleBar Trader’s Point is launching a “Cycle Giving” program for the community. They opened in April and have already donated close to $10,000 to local charities.
Today on Indy Style, Candace and Natalie explain the program and how you can get involved………. plus, you get to get in shape, all at the same time.
About CycleGiving:
At the heart of CycleBar® is our passion for giving back to the community. As a community ambassador, we have created CycleGiving™, a philanthropic movement which partners with local organizations and charities to help them raise donations. We create exciting and energetic indoor cycling rides for companies, teams, groups, and families to help raise proceeds that benefit their cause. This is a unique form of cause marketing that promotes health and wellness with a one-of-a-kind fitness experience to create successful fundraising events inside our studios.
* 37 free services that our boutique fitness indoor premier cycling provides
Current Cyclegiving or private rides we are scheduled to do:
Jan 14th Arthritis Foundation
Jan 14th Delta Sigma Theta Sorority
Jan 21st Make-A-Wish Ride
Jan 21st Ronald McDonald House
Jan28th Trunk show and then Roast and Ride
Jan 22nd Gospel Ride
Feb 20th Naptown Rollers
Feb 28th – Kid TRI for Kids
March 11th Tri Kappa
March 18th – Teacher’s Treasures
To learn more, visit www.traderspoints.cyclebar.com.