Greenwood police searching for man who robbed victim at gas station

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) – The Greenwood Police Department is looking for a white male wanted for robbery.

According to a release, on Dec. 2 around 8:14 p.m. at the Speedway Gas Station located at 1291 Madison Avenue, the suspect got out of a maroon four door car and approached the victim sitting in his car.

The suspect asked the victim to borrow their cellphone. Shortly after attempting to call a couple of non-working numbers, the suspect told the victim he was going to keep his phone. Police said he lifted his shirt to show a black handgun and then told the victim to drive away.

Police said the suspect was with a white female who was not involved in the robbery. The two left the gas station shortly after the victim did, and turned left on Madison Avenue.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

