Health officials share new risks associated with e-cigarettes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – State health officials released new risks associated with the use of e-cigarettes and similar devices.

The Tennessee Department of Health says the information comes after growing, unbiased, scientific research.

Some of those risks include the following findings:

  • Liquid nicotine can be fatal if ingested or absorbed through the skin.
  • Fires and explosions of e-cig devices have been documented to cause painful injuries. Battery-operated devices have been banned in checked baggage by the U.S. Department of Transportation.
  • On Dec. 8, 2016, the U.S. Surgeon General called e-cigarettes an emerging public health threat to the nation’s youth, warning of the dangers of e-cigarette use among youth and young adults.
  • Pregnant women should not use the devices as exposure to nicotine during pregnancy may have negative long-term health effects for a baby.
  • Parents should understand e-cigarette use by teens may create a nicotine addiction and be a gateway to use of conventional tobacco products.
  • Persons should not share e-cigarettes or similar devices; doing so may spread a variety of illnesses. Additionally, the devices have been used to deliver intoxicating agents such as gamma butyrolactone, more commonly known as the date rape drug.
  • Emissions from e-cigarettes may contain a variety of chemicals that may be harmful to both humans and pets.

Click here to read the full advisory from the Tennessee Department of Health.

