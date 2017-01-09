‘Hidden Figures’ soars past ‘Rogue One’ to top box office

LOS ANGELES (AP) — With an ongoing taste for space, moviegoers propelled the NASA drama “Hidden Figures” past “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” at the box office.

“Hidden Figures,” which tells the true story of three black female mathematicians integral to the early success of the American space program, sold $22.8 million in tickets over the weekend, enough to knock “Rogue One” from the top spot it held for three weeks.

The “Star Wars” spinoff finished second with $22 million, according to studio tallies released Monday.

“Hidden Figures” opened in limited release over Christmas, but it found its first big chance to reach audiences when it expanded by more than 2,400 locations Friday.

