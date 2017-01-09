Holcomb, others to be sworn in Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Eric Holcomb and several other newly-elected officials will be sworn into office at the Indiana State Fairgrounds Monday morning.

The ceremony begins at 11 a.m. at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

Watch the full inauguration live here on WISHTV.com.

Gov.-elect Holcomb, Lt. Gov.-elect Suzanne Crouch, Attorney General-elect Curtis Hill, Schools Superintendent-elect Dr. Jennifer McCormick and State Auditor-elect Tera Klutz will all take the oath of office.

Sen. Dan Coats will serve as master of ceremonies.

It’s been a busy few days for Holcomb. On Saturday, he and the future first lady, Janet Holcomb, attended the Inaugural Ball at the JW Marriott.

Both Holcombs and Crouch shot basketballs Sunday at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

Security will be heavy Monday as Vice President-elect and current Gov. Mike Pence will be in attendance. Pence will be sworn in for VP on Jan. 20. He recorded a video message to thank Hoosiers and recap his time as governor.

Pence tweeted Sunday that he was “enjoying a quiet moment on our last Sunday morning at the Governor’s Residence.”

Enjoying a quiet moment on our last Sunday morning at the Governor's Residence pic.twitter.com/1oqBL3LN82 — Governor Mike Pence (@GovPenceIN) January 8, 2017

When reached for comment, officials with Holcomb’s administration would not say when he plans to move into the governor’s residence on Meridian Street.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...