IMPD makes arrest in Family Dollar robbery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested a man in connection to a robbery that happened at a Family Dollar on the north side of Indianapolis.

According to IMPD, 30-year-old Charles Archey was arrested in the 3400 block of North Lasalle Street on Sunday. The arrest happened shortly after police were sent to the Family Dollar located at 4540 Shadeland Avenue around 9:13 a.m. on Sunday after reports an employee at the store had been robbed.

The victim said the suspect left the store in a black Chrysler Pacifica. Police said the vehicle matching that description was spotted by police on Sherman at 36th Street, where they followed it to the 3400 block of North Lasalle Street.

When officers arrived, they ordered Archey to stop when he got out of the vehicle, but police said he refused to stop. When officers attempted to handcuff Archey, he resisted police and was tased.

Officers found an undisclosed amount of money in his right front pants pocket.

Archey was wearing a dark blue hoodie with a red t-shirt, which is the same outfit seen in surveillance video from the store.

He was taken to the Arrestee Processing Center on preliminary charges of robbery.

A final charging decision will be made by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

