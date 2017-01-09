Incoming State Superintendent of Public Instruction talks about goals, priorities

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Thursday the incoming State Superintendent of Public Instruction, along with several Indiana leaders will take office.

Ahead of the inauguration ceremony, incoming Superintendent Jennifer McCormick talked with 24-Hour News 8 about her plans for Indiana schools. McCormick said she is already working with lawmakers on education issues that will come up during the 2017 session.

McCormick said teacher evaluations, teacher accountability, school safety and student assessment are some of the issues she will work with lawmakers to address. McCormick said she had her team are working to get input on those issues from schools and teachers.

Another big issues will be pre-school in the state.

“During the campaign, we were very clear we wanted [pre-school] to be expanded, but I agree with what Governor-elect Holcomb is doing — making sure it’s targeted and we’re very smart about servicing our most at-risk students first,” said McCormick.

McCormick said she knows she won’t agree with Holcomb on everything, but hopes to have a collaborative spirit in the statehouse and keep politics out of her work. She said she has been working to repair and rebuild relationships that have been damaged over the past four years.

“We have a lot of people who are reaching out who maybe haven’t been heard, or haven’t been heard enough in the last four years. With all of our legislators that has gone very well for us. With our local schools that has gone very well. But you have preschool, after school programs, a lot of stakeholders who want to be involved…they’re just very concerned about what’s happening in education in Indiana,” said McCormick.

McCormick’s swearing-in ceremony is set to begin at 11:00 a.m.

