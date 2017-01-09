Indy Eleven expected to continue play in NASL next season

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It appears the Indy Eleven will play in the same league for at least another season.

The Eleven have been one of the few bright spots for the North American Soccer League, or NASL.

Overall, the NASL has had an uneven attendance and no guaranteed future.

But U.S. Soccer announced over the weekend that it will extend the league certification for another year.

In a message on the Indy Eleven website, the team’s owner says expansion should help the league get stronger.

Indy Eleven appreciates the diligent work performed by the U.S. Soccer Federation in recent months and agrees with their acknowledgement that the North American Soccer League should retain its Division II designation. On the field, the Indy Eleven family is eager to continue to provide our dedicated fans and partners a high caliber of entertaining, winning soccer as part of the NASL in 2017. Indy Eleven is also excited for the league’s impending growth this year through the addition of several promising expansion groups that will bolster the NASL in the years to come.

