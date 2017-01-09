Jan. 9 most popular day to start an affair in 2017

(WISH) – A dating website for married people claims that Monday is the day people are most likely to start an affair in 2017.

Gleeden.com says it’s the busiest day of the year, which is the second Monday after Christmas.

Last year, the site’s registrations went up 320 percent on the Monday after New Years.

Interestingly, 52 percent of people who said they were likely to cheat during this time revealed it was because they wanted to “regain their freedom” after the festive season.

The website currently has over 3 million users.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...