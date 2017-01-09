Make 2017 “magical”

Let 2017 be full of magic for us all this year! At Indy Magic Monthly, it’s ALL about the magic! Today on Indy Style, Taylor Martin tells us about tomorrow’s show, featuring some of the BEST magicians, and of course, he pulls some magic of his own on Amber!

About Indy Magic Monthly (Upcoming Event):

What: Taylor Martin’s Indy Magic Monthly @ Theatre On The Square, show #110

Where: Theatre On The Square, 627 Massachusetts Ave. Indianapolis, IN 46202

When: January 10, 2017, 7:30 PM, Lobby opens at 7

From Columbus, IN we have John West. John is one of the most respected magicians in the state, with multiple appearances at Fechner’s Finger Flicking Frolic in New York. The 4F is an invite only convention of some of the best close-up workers in the world. John will thrill you with his great card magic. Then, from Kokomo, the wizard of odd himself, Obtuse. His motto is “Reality from a different angle” and his beautiful magic and stories will take you away. Headlining is Indy Fringe veteran and past performer at the Winter Magic Festival, Ryan Siebert. Ryan’s another “4 F” regular and his performances have thrilled people all over the country and the world with his 11 day residence at the Super Bowl Village in 2012. All hosted by Taylor Martin and his crazy characters. Who will he be for the first show of 2017? You’ll have to come and see for yourselves. Plus, door prizes and surprises galore.

Tickets: Vendini.com or the Theatre On The Square Box office at (317) 685-TOTS.

Information: (317) 431-1320

Tickets: $20 for adults, $15 for under 16 and over 61, and $55 for a family ticket of 5, 2 children at least, please. Visit www.tots.org for ticket info.

To learn more, visit www.indymagicmonthly.com.

