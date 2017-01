INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Marion County Police Department is investigating after several break-ins at a storage facility.

According to police, the break-ins happened at Stor-A-Way Storage Facility located at 912 North Norton Street. They happened between the evening on Dec. 12 and early morning of Dec. 13.

Police said over thirty storage units were damaged or entered.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 765-662-8477.

