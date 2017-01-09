Noodles & Company partners with IN Blood Center, offers $10 voucher for donors

(WISH) – In honor of January being National Blood Donor Month, Indiana Blood Center is partnering with Noodles & Company to offer a special deal for Indiana blood donors.

According to a release, each blood donor will receive a $10 voucher for every unit they donate in January.

13,000 vouchers were donated by the restaurant chain. The vouchers are valued at $130,000. This is the largest donation Indiana Blood Center has received.

“Ours is a highly technical, highly regulated business and one that is very expensive to operate,” said Wendy Mehringer, vice president of blood services for Indiana Blood Center. “As a non-profit organization, we deeply appreciate Noodles & Company’s investment in our mission,” she continued.

In order to meet the needs of hospital patients, Indiana Blood Center needs to collect over 11,000 units of blood and nearly 700 platelets during January.

Every donor who shows proof they gave blood at a donor center or on a mobile blood drive, will receive the $10 voucher.

“Noodles and Company is thrilled to be partnering with Indiana Blood Center during National Blood Donor Month,” said Kathryn Broderick, field marketing manager for Noodles & Company. “We’re honored to provide an incentive to help encourage community members to donate blood during the month of January,” she continued.

