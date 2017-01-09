Paul George to receive signature Nike shoe

(Nike Photo)
(Nike Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS — The star of your Indiana Pacers will be getting his own signature shoe soon.

With the shoe, Paul George becomes the 21st basketball player to receive his own shoe with Nike.

The shoe is slated to be named the “PG1” and will retail for $110.

