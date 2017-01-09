Paul George to receive signature Nike shoe

INDIANAPOLIS — The star of your Indiana Pacers will be getting his own signature shoe soon.

First glance at my first Nike signature shoe! More to come from London… #PG1 https://t.co/TMkvXDRgF2 — Paul George (@Yg_Trece) January 9, 2017

With the shoe, Paul George becomes the 21st basketball player to receive his own shoe with Nike.

Paul George shoe View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (Nike Photo) (Nike Photo) (Nike Photo)

The shoe is slated to be named the “PG1” and will retail for $110.

