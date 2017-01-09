Paul George to receive signature Nike shoe

INDIANAPOLIS — The star of your Indiana Pacers will be getting his own signature shoe soon.
With the shoe, Paul George becomes the 21st basketball player to receive his own shoe with Nike.
Paul George shoe
Paul George shoe x
Latest Galleries
-
Plainfield Tracking Arrests
-
Dylann Roof’s sentencing has the feel of memorial to victims
-
Over 100 suffer minor injuries in NYC train accident
-
Over 100 suffer minor injuries in NYC train accident
-
New Year’s Day Traffic Stop
-
Fishers man to compete in Discovery Channel reality show
-
Family Dollar robbery
-
‘Star Wars’ actress Carrie Fisher has died
-
‘Star Wars’ actress Carrie Fisher has died
-
TSA shares most weirdest finds in carry-on luggage
The shoe is slated to be named the “PG1” and will retail for $110.