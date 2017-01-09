Police: Officer shot, killed in Orlando, suspect still at large

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Florida says it’s conducting a massive manhunt for a suspect in the fatal shooting of an Orlando police officer.

The sheriff’s office said Monday it was searching for 41-year-old Markeith Lloyd in an area of northwest metro Orlando.

Some area schools were in lockdown.

The Orlando Police Department identified Lloyd as the suspect in the shooting Monday morning of the Orlando police officer near a Walmart store.

No additional details were provided about the shooting.

The Orlando Police Department family is heartbroken today. One of our own was taken in the line of duty. There are no words. pic.twitter.com/M48o1nnr4h — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 9, 2017

The Orlando Sentinel reports at least seven Orlando police officers and Orange County Sheriff’s deputies were seen escorting an ambulance carrying the officer to the hospital shortly after the shooting.

Traffic has been detoured around the area.

