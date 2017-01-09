Salesforce exhibit for kids opens at Math and Science Academy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new exhibit at Indiana Math and Science Academy spotlights Indy-based Salesforce.
A Junior Achievement Biztown experience opened Monday to show kids what it’s like to work at Salesforce, a software company with over 1,000 employees in the Indianapolis area and more than 20,000 employees worldwide.
A ribbon cutting ceremony was held to unveil the company’s replica storefront.
More than 100 5th graders were taken through a typical day on the job by Salesforce employees.
Salesforce is one of 15 businesses featured at Junior Achievement Biztown, which officials say will reach 28,000 students this school year.