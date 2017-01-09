Southwest Airlines adding nonstop flight between Indy, San Diego

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Travelers heading to the west coast from Indianapolis now have another option, according to Jane King at the Nasdaq,

This summer, Southwest Airlines will add a new seasonal nonstop flight between Indianapolis and San Diego. The new flight will begin June 4.

Southwest says it will also add a new nonstop flight between Indianapolis and New York via Newark International Airport. That flight will also begin June 4.

For more business headlines from Jane King at the Nasdaq, watch Daybreak Monday through Friday.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...